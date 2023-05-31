Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An outspoken Hoosier lawmaker representing a portion of southeastern Indiana was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near his hometown of Seymour, records show.

Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas, 58, was taken into custody by Indiana State Police and booked into the Jackson County Jail at 3:46 a.m. (Eastern Time) on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, according to jail records.

Jail records show Lucas was released at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday. His bond amount was listed as $705.

According to Indiana State Police, Lucas crashed his vehicle around midnight on Interstate 65 at Ind. 11, just north of Seymour, and drove off following the crash.

Lucas' vehicle subsequently was found abandoned by Seymour Police on Ind. 11, and Lucas also was located nearby walking away from his vehicle, police said.

Records show a trooper based at the Indiana State Police's Versailles Post placed Lucas under arrest.

Toxicology results are pending, police said.

Lucas is perhaps the most prominent advocate for 2nd Amendment gun rights at the Statehouse and backed last year's successful effort in House Enrolled Act 1296 to rescind Indiana's permit requirement for adults to carry a handgun in public.

He's also repeatedly called for marijuana law reform in the Hoosier State and once held up a bottle of whiskey on the House floor to emphasize that legal alcohol annually is responsible for more deaths and destruction in Indiana than illegal cannabis products.

Lucas has represented House District 69, which contains portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties, since 2012.

He owns a custom awning manufacturing and sign printing business in Seymour, which is located adjacent to Interstate 65 roughly equidistant from Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky.

