Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday the fourth and possibly final installment of his so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Rokita unveiled the latest update during a virtual press conference on Facebook Live. It primarily focuses on religious expression in school.

“This edition emphasizes Hoosiers’ precious freedom to practice their religious beliefs, including within the walls of public schools,” Rokita said in the press conference.

The document, which is laid out in an FAQ format, asks, for instance, whether students can read or distribute religious material at school, leave school during the school day for religious reasons or form religious clubs. Can teachers and school employees have prayer groups during non-instructional time? Broadly, the answer is yes.

The Parents’ Bill of Rights, now at 151 questions covering 108 pages, touches on a variety of topics, including Critical Race Theory and other so-called "Marxist theories," school choice, vaccinations and school governance.

According to Rokita, the document was created so parents could have confidence and knowledge when interacting with school boards, school administrators and teachers. He also cited declining standardized test scores as a reason why parents should read it.

When questioned about the principle of separation of church and state, the Republican attorney general replied that the concept of separation of church and state is a “myth” coming from case law decades ago.

The state’s Democratic Party released a statement saying Rokita was doubling down on his crusade on culture war issues.

“Indiana is in the midst of a large teacher shortage because of the Republican supermajority and elected officials such as Rokita refuse to treat educators with the respect they deserve,” the statement read.

Destiny Wells, the 2022 Democratic nominee for secretary of state, went as far as calling the Parents’ Bill of Rights “Christian nationalist propaganda” on Twitter.

The full document can be read on the Indiana Attorney General’s website.

