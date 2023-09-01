Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced in press release on Wednesday over 40,000 students have been automatically enrolled in the 2027 cohort of the 21st Century Scholars program.
The number enrolled in this years cohort is up from the 20,000 that were enrolled in the 2026 group.
The 21st Century Scholars program provides low-income students in Indiana with tuition and fees fully covered if they attend an Indiana college or university. In order to enroll, students have to be in either seventh or eighth grade.
In May, Holcomb signed into law
House Enrolled Act 1449, a bipartisan piece of legislation that automatically enrolls students who are on the free or reduced price lunch program.
In the release, the CHE said it estimates over an additional 20,000 eighth-grade students will be enrolled each year.
Holcomb said in the press release the scholarship program has played a transformative role in getting more students prepared for college.
"Automatically enrolling income-eligible students into this life-changing program will lead to greater levels of educational attainment, stronger communities and a globally competitive workforce," he said.
According to the CHE's 2023 College Readiness Report, 81% of 21st Century Scholars ended up attending college in 2021, compared to 30% of low-income student who were not a part of the program.
Since its inception in 1990, over 50,000 students have earned a college degree through the 21st Century Scholars program, according to the press release.
