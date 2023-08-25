Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Thursday a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The program, which is run by the singer’s nonprofit organization, provides children ages 0 to 5 with free books each month, regardless of family income.

The goal of the expansion is to make the program available in every county in Indiana, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“We are giving Hoosier children yet another personalized tool close to home they’ll need for literary success,” Holcomb said.

The statewide expansion was part of Holcomb’s goals for the 2023 legislative session. $6 million will be allocated over the next two years for the program.

The Indiana State Library will coordinate the program and provide matching funds to organizations and individuals interested in becoming a local partner.

Currently, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is fully available in 54 of Indiana’s counties, and partially available in eight counties, according to the governor’s office.

To see the program’s availability by zip code, visit the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website.

PHOTOS: Groundbreaking at Gary's historic Union Station fiber, union station fiber, union station fiber, union station fiber, union station fiber, union station fiber, union station Fiber, gary union station fiber union station