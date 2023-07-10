INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced on Monday a new assistance program meant to help teachers get licensed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The program, called the Indiana STEM Educator Expansion initiative will help cover the cost of coursework and related fees for current non-STEM licensed educators, and prospective educators who hold a bachelor’s degree.

Some current and prospective educators may be eligible to complete the I-STEM program at no cost. There will also be a $1,000 stipend to prospective teachers for childcare, licensure fees, books and other related fees, a $1,000 stipend once they are hired in an Indiana school district in a STEM-related position, and an additional $1,000 stipend if they are hired in a rural district. Current licensed teachers can receive a $1,000 stipend once they receive the STEM endorsement and are hired or retained in an Indiana school district in a STEM-related position.

According to Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, the I-STEM program is building off of the special education and English learner licensing assistance programs, and it will allow the state to strengthen the teacher pipeline in STEM disciplines.

“In today’s technology-driven world, it has never been more important for every Indiana student to have access to high-quality STEM instruction,” Jenner said in a press release.

The program is in partnership with the Education Service Centers of Indiana, which will administer the program in collaboration with iteachINDIANA. It will be financed using $4.8 million from the state’s ESSER and Title II, Part A funds.

The state’s department of education has recently been investing in STEM education. Last year, it launched the Indiana Learns initiative, which provided qualifying families up to $1,000 for reading and math tutoring. And in January, it announced nearly $2.2 million in STEM grant funding for 48 school districts and charter schools. East Chicago Lighthouse and Gary Lighthouse were two charter schools that received grant funding, getting $43,875 and $44,200 respectively.

