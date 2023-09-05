Hoosiers have a chance to win $10,000 in college savings in the CollegeChoice 529 Education Sweepstakes.
The contest is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's proclamation establishing September as College Savings Month in Indiana, to coincide with National College Saving Month.
To enter in the sweepstakes, individuals 18-year-old or older must complete an
online entry form by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to a press release from the state treasurer's office. The winner will be randomly selected from all elgible entries to receive the $10,000 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.
"College Savings Month in Indiana is a great time to talk all options college and career after high school," said Indiana Treasurer Daniel Elliott in the press release. "Since 529 plans can be used for technical and trade programs, registered apprenticeships, and four-year degrees, this sweepstakes will have a significant impact on a Hoosier family."
For full contest rules and to enter, visit
collegechoicedirect.com/september.
GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week
The bell from the bell tower of the shuttered Immaculate Conception Church was rescued from the demolition.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Joann Skvarek Banvich, chairperson of the Immaculate Conception Grotto Society, speaks at the dedication of the new park at the site of the shuttered Immaculate Conception Church.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A new park is dedicated at the site of the shuttered Immaculate Conception Church.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg greets guests during his visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg chats with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince as they prepare to board a bus for a tour of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John J. Watkins, The Times
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during a visit to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Joining him on stage are, from left, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, INDOT commissioner Michael Smith, Gary/Chicago International Airport Executive Director Dan Vicari and U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bruce Chronister performs with "The Unstoppables" Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Chris Voynovich prepares shish kabobs for Ace Catering and Gino's Catering Thursday at the Rock 'N Rail Street Festival in Griffith.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Isaiah Stevenson of Gary entertains visitors to the childhood home of Michael Jackson Tuesday on the anniversary of what would have been his 65th birthday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pat Johnson of Gary sells hats and other souvenirs near the childhood home of Michael Jackson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michael Jackson fans place locks on the fence in front of the Jacksons' childhood home in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Visiting from Erlanger, Kentucky, Darlene Nipper and her 2-year-old granddaughter Anylah Jefferson leave a card at the childhood home of Michael Jackson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Roderick Robinson sells t-shirts from the yard of a nearby home of the childhood home of Michael Jackson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michael Shipp of Homewood performs Michael Jackson tunes on his trumpet at the childhood home of the Jacksons Tuesday on the anniversary of what would have been his 65th birthday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Participants pose for photos at the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of a new 400,000 square foot building being constructed on Marble Street in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Trusses are put in place Friday at a new 400,000 square foot building being constructed on Marble Street in Hammond. The $35 million commercial building is expected to be completed late next year.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Despite being pressured by Chesterton's Ethan Chasko, Michigan City's Kron Hart pulls down a pass Friday in the Chesterton at Michigan City football game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Michigan City's Olijah Collins is chased by Chesterton's Ethan Chasko Friday in the Chesterton at Michigan City football game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Under pressure from Chesterton's Hayden DeMarco, Michigan City's Benjamine Martin can't come up with the pass Friday in the Chesterton at Michigan City football game.
John J. Watkins, The Times
