Hoosiers have a chance to win $10,000 in college savings in the CollegeChoice 529 Education Sweepstakes.

The contest is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's proclamation establishing September as College Savings Month in Indiana, to coincide with National College Saving Month.

To enter in the sweepstakes, individuals 18-year-old or older must complete an online entry form by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to a press release from the state treasurer's office. The winner will be randomly selected from all elgible entries to receive the $10,000 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.

"College Savings Month in Indiana is a great time to talk all options college and career after high school," said Indiana Treasurer Daniel Elliott in the press release. "Since 529 plans can be used for technical and trade programs, registered apprenticeships, and four-year degrees, this sweepstakes will have a significant impact on a Hoosier family."

For full contest rules and to enter, visit collegechoicedirect.com/september.

