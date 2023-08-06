High school students in Indiana have a new online tool to help them keep track of their college-level courses.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced the launch of the website My College Core, a tool for students, families and school counselors to get information regarding college-level classes, including dual credit, enrollment, Advanced Placement and the College-Level Examination Program.

The site will also allow students to build plans based on the courses offered at their high school, communicate those plans with parents and school counselors and track their progress towards completing the Indiana College Core certificate.

The Indiana College Core is a set of 30-credit hours of college-level general education courses that transfer to all of Indiana’s public universities and colleges. It is meant to allow high school students to earn a year of college education before they graduate at little to no cost.

The certificate program is part of the state’s push to increase the number of students going to college and completing it. According to the state’s Commission for Higher Education, nearly 2,100 high school students earned the Indiana College Core certificate in 2021, with 90% of those students attending college.

Currently, 222 high schools across the state offer the Indiana College Core.