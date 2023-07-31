As schools across Indiana begin welcoming children back over the next few weeks, a new state law barring public school teachers from providing "instruction" on "human sexuality" to students in prekindergarten through third grade will be firmly in place.

A federal judge based in Indianapolis declined last week to issue a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of House Enrolled Act 1608.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Hanlon, a Valparaiso University Law School graduate, said claims by Kayla Smiley, an Indianapolis Public Schools teacher, that the law infringes on her First Amendment free speech rights and is too vague to be enforced were insufficient to justify the extraordinary remedy of a preliminary injunction.

Specifically, Hanlon said teachers do not enjoy unlimited free speech rights in the classroom. Instead, as government employees, their speech is limited to those subjects and messages prescribed by the Legislature.

"Ms. Smiley cites no authority establishing that an elementary school teacher has the right to speak in her capacity as a private citizen when expressing an educational message to her students," Hanlon said. "Without a substantial effect on protected speech, Ms. Smiley is unlikely to succeed on her claim that HEA 1608 — on its face — violates the First Amendment."

Similarly, Hanlon said that while the law does not define "human sexuality" or related terms — or how that might affect a teacher with LGBTQ-themed books in the classroom — there is a sufficient core of understandable meaning to those phrases that prevents him from striking down the statute for vagueness.

"While an as-applied challenge to HEA 1608 may have a different outcome, this challenge to the statute fails because it is a facial challenge to a statute with a discernable core," said Hanlon, a 2018 judicial appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump.

Indiana schools typically don't provide any kind of sex education until at least fifth grade, except for state-mandated programs focused on preventing child abuse and child sexual abuse, which must continue under the statute.

Nevertheless, Indiana's Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb approved the restriction on human sexuality instruction earlier this year, inspired in part by lawmakers in Florida and other GOP-led states convinced that schools are smuggling sex ed into elementary school classrooms.

"Parents know their children best and their authority should not be superseded by teachers and administrators. Engaging in any type of sexual relationship discussions in school, especially for kindergarten through third graders, is inappropriate, and it's wrong," said state Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, the sponsor.

The law, which contains no specific penalties for violations, still permits Indiana teachers at all grade levels to answer student questions relating to human sexuality topics.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which challenged the statute on Smiley's behalf, said any teacher disciplined under the law should reach out to the Indiana ACLU for assistance.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine