Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hoosier military veterans facing financial hardship can receive $500 for each child or college student living in their household to purchase school supplies and other education essentials.

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs again is making money available through the state's Military Family Relief Fund to help the children of eligible veterans start the school year on the right foot.

To qualify, a veteran must have served in any branch of the U.S. military or National Guard and possess appropriate discharge paperwork.

The applicant must provide documentation confirming the number of school-age children living in his or her household, the veteran's limited financial resources, residency in Indiana, and ability to receive direct deposit of the money in a checking or savings account.

More information about the program, and the application, are available at in.gov/dva.

The deadline to apply for Operation Back to School funds from the MFRF is Aug. 31.

PHOTOS: Valpo's 2023 Memorial Day ceremony Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance Valparaiso Parks Department Memorial Day Observance