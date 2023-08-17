The Indiana Board of Education formally approved on Wednesday through-year standardized assessments, as the state Department of Education is in the process of redesigning the ILEARN exams.

The redesign is meant to provide more flexible scheduling, reduce overall testing and provide more useful data for teachers and parents in real time.

The IDOE provided details on the incoming format of the state’s standardized testing for third to eighth-grade students. It would involve three “checkpoint” assessments throughout the school year that would test students in four to five academic standards in 20 to 25 questions. Schools and teachers would be given a nine-week window to administer each through-year assessment.

Students at risk of not passing an academic standard will have a chance to retake a through assessment in the same checkpoint window, after a teacher has intervened and provided the student additional support.

At the end of the school year, students would be given a 30 to 35-question summative exam. This is shorter than the current summative ILEARN test, which is around 42 to 45 questions, according to the IDOE.

The new through-year assessments will only apply to math and ELA testing, science and social studies would continue to be a summative exam.

According to the IDOE, Indiana and 12 other states have or are in the process of implementing through-year standardized testing.

The Indiana Legislature tasked the IDOE last year to “streamline” educational standards, and change the frequency of ILEARN testing through House Enrolled Act 1251. As a result, a fourth of the statewide academic standards were eliminated. Those new standards took effect starting this school year. The redesigned ILEARN test will reflect the reduced academic standards.

The results of the checkpoint assessment will only be made available to teachers, parents, schools and the IDOE; while the end-of-year results will continue to be published. In addition, the checkpoint assessments will be available to educators even if a student transfers to another school district, according to the IDOE.

The state will begin piloting the new ILEARN test during the 2024-25 school year and fully implement it the following school year.

In addition to approving the through-year checkpoints, the state Board of Education was also presented the new IREAD-3 test scores, which saw minimal improvement in third-grade reading scores.

