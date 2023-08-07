Parents whose children prefer to be called by a nickname, or even a shortened version of their legal name, should not be surprised in coming weeks to get a state-mandated notice about it from their child's school.

A new Indiana law requires every public and charter school in the state to provide written notice to a parent within five days any time a student in elementary, middle or high school asks to be called by anything other than their official name.

Hoosier schools are expected to send a deluge of notices once classes begin and teachers find out, for example, the redheaded Jennifer seated in the third row of their classroom prefers to be called Jenny or Jen or Red.

In each instance, for every student, the school is obligated to send a written notice to the student's parent alerting them to the request, according to House Enrolled Act 1608.

Notably, the law enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb does not require a parent to consent to the name change requested by their child.

Nor does it prevent a particularly wily student with an interest in gumming up the bureaucracy from requesting he or she be called by a new name every single day, and forcing their school to spend time and money preparing and sending a notice to the student's parent.

In any case, state Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, the sponsor, believes the right of parents to know immediately if their child prefers a name or pronoun other than ones assigned to the child at birth trumps comparatively pedestrian concerns like cost or wasted effort.

"Parents should not be cut out of the decision-making for their kids. Schools should not shield a parent from knowledge about their child. In Indiana, we know that parents have a right to be involved in the upbringing of their children," Davis said.

The nickname notice mandate was packaged into legislation banning "human sexuality instruction" to students in prekindergarten through 3rd grade — even though sex ed is not taught to students in those grade levels at Indiana schools.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, the top Democrat on the House Education Committee, said he believes it's all part of an overreaction to the mistaken notion that schools are somehow teaching students to be homosexual or transgender when everyone knows people are born that way.

"I think what we've done is found a piece of legislation that's in vogue, that came from one of these states down south, or down as far as Florida, and we're copycatting. And we don't need to do that," Smith said.

As for the nickname notice, Smith said he considers it a solution in search of a problem that will do nothing but create more work for Indiana's already overburdened teachers and school personnel.

"We talk about less government and every year we keep adding more government intrusion into the schools and into the lives of the citizens of this state," Smith said.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine