The smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada that blanketed Northwest Indiana Sunday are expected to continue negatively affecting air quality in the Region, and across the state, through at least Monday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Hoosiers sensitive to high levels of fine particles in the air should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors early this week.

The particulate matter is composed of microscopic dust, soot and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Individuals at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high particulate matter exposure, according to IDEM.

The agency also is urging Hoosiers to help reduce air pollution by walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation instead of driving. Or, for those who have to drive, combining multiple errands into a single trip and avoiding idling in drive-thru lanes.

In addition, Hoosiers should refrain from open burning, including the use of charcoal grills; wait to refuel their vehicles or use gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.; and conserve energy by turning off lights and setting air conditioners to at least 75 degrees, IDEM said.

Northwest Indiana is not alone in dealing with poor air quality this week.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rated the air in Chicago as "unhealthy" as of 9 a.m. Sunday, and the agency posted air-quality alerts stretching from Montana to Ohio because of smoke blowing in from the wildfires.

"Air-quality alerts are in place for much of the Great Lakes, Midwest and northern High Plains," the National Weather Service said. "While the concentration of smoke in the atmosphere should begin to wane by Monday, there is still enough smoke to support unhealthy air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of these regions into the start of the upcoming week."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday that unhealthy air from the wildfires in Canada is expected to hit parts of New York state again Monday, mostly in northern and western parts of the state. She said during a news conference about heavy rain and flooding that the air-quality index is forecast to be 100 to 150 in those areas; 0 to 50 is the norm.

"As if the rain coming out of the sky isn’t enough, if you start looking up tomorrow you’re going to see a similar situation to what we had a couple of weeks ago because of the air quality degradation resulting from the wildfires in Canada,” Hochul said.

“We’re likely to be issuing a air-quality alert for portions of our state. It seems to be projected to be mostly around western New York and the North Country at this time. But as we saw, it can shift very quickly and start developing in more populated areas."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

