Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are hosting a town hall meeting Aug. 5 in Gary to discuss the work of the 2023 General Assembly and to solicit ideas for new state laws to try to enact next year.

The free event is open to the public and set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Savannah Center's Bergland Auditorium at Indiana University Northwest, 3400 Broadway.

Six of the caucus' 15 members hail from Northwest Indiana, including state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, the chairman; and state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, vice-chairwoman.

The Region's other black caucus members are: state Sens. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Reps. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; and Vernon Smith, D-Gary.

Individuals unable to attend in-person can instead participate in a statewide virtual town hall meeting from 5-7 p.m. Region time Aug. 9.

To enter the meeting, select Indiana Black Legislative Caucus under the "Members" tab at indianahousedemocrats.org, and then click the Zoom link under "Events."

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine