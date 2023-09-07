Television viewers in Northwest Indiana won't have to wait long to learn more about the newest entrant in the race for the Hoosier State's 2024 Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The campaign of former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers announced Thursday it's spending more than $1 million to purchase ad time on television stations across the state, including cable TV and video streaming services in Northwest Indiana.

Chambers' 1-minute ad features the Indianapolis-based real estate executive speaking about his family background and business career. It also highlights his status as an "outsider" who never has held elected office.

"I feel the challenges that too many Hoosiers face. I've lived them. And that's why I'm running for governor," Chambers says in the commercial.

Chambers launched his bid to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb just three weeks ago. Records show he's already raised $5.5 million for his campaign, including a $5 million loan from himself, and he's hired several former Indiana Republican Party leaders to run it.

Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden was the first GOP gubernatorial candidate to run television ads this cycle. Though Doden's latest ad primarily is focused on reaching voters living in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Terre Haute.

The three current or former elected officials in the race, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., have yet to put their gubernatorial campaigns on TV.

Hoosier Republicans will select their party's gubernatorial nominee at the May 7, 2024, primary election.

