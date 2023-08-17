The Indianapolis businessman who led the state's economic development initiatives over the past two years is asking Hoosiers for the opportunity to lead the entire executive branch of Indiana government for at least the next four.

Former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers announced Thursday he's seeking the Republican nomination for governor at the May 7, 2024, primary election.

"I am running for governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life," Chambers said.

Chambers said as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. — where he helped land $33 billion in committed capital investment and jobs with average wages 30% higher than any time in IEDC history — he witnessed firsthand "how important leadership, vision, urgency and aspiration are to the future of Indiana."

As governor, Chambers plans to maintain that momentum and continue transforming Indiana's economy by attracting investments in microelectronics, electric vehicles, life sciences and other key industry sectors.

"I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many," Chambers said.

Chambers was founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Companies, a real estate investment firm with more than $3 billion in assets, prior to being selected in 2021 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve as Indiana's secretary of commerce and a member of the governor's cabinet.

He resigned one month ago amid widespread speculation Chambers was stepping down to run for the chance to succeed the term-limited Holcomb as Indiana's chief executive.

The novice political candidate faces stiff competition for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Three experienced politicians are seeking it — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and former Attorney General Curtis Hill — along with Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who also is a former leader of the state's economic development agency.

However, Chambers may have an advantage as two of the last three Republican Indiana governors, Mitch Daniels and Holcomb, while experienced in politics, never were elected to any office prior to winning the state's top job.

So far, the sole Democratic candidate for governor is Jennifer McCormick, the former state superintendent of public instruction who was elected to that post in 2016 as a Republican.

The primary election winners from each political party will compete at the Nov. 5, 2024, general election for a four-year term as Indiana governor.

