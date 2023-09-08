A lawsuit claims a new state statute permitting Ukrainians temporarily residing in the United States to obtain an Indiana driver's license or identification card unlawfully discriminates against individuals from other counties also living in the U.S. on "humanitarian parole."

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union last month challenged the constitutionality of a portion of House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1050 on behalf of five Haitians lawfully admitted to the United States on a temporary basis who currently are living in central or southern Indiana, along with any other person in Indiana facing a similar situation.

The ACLU claims the Indiana law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment by allowing only Ukrainians on humanitarian parole to get a driver's license or state ID, while denying access to those essential documents to everyone else with similar status, including individuals from Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

"Persons on humanitarian parole from other countries could benefit equally from being allowed to drive or otherwise obtaining state-issued identification, and the limitation imposed by HEA 1050 represents quintessential national-origin discrimination," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also notes the legal ability to drive is essential in Indiana, especially rural Indiana, where public transit generally is nonexistent, employment and self-sufficiency largely depend on regular use of a vehicle, and driving is particularly necessary for individuals on humanitarian parole who are new to the country, have few friends and likely must attend numerous appointments and other obligations connected to their temporary status in the United States.

"There is no legitimate governmental interest, let alone a compelling one, in allowing persons on humanitarian parole from Ukraine but not from other countries to obtain Indiana driver’s licenses and identification cards and to register and title vehicles," the lawsuit says.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita is scheduled to respond to the lawsuit in defense of the statute enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, and on behalf of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles commissioner, no later than Oct. 5.

Oral arguments before U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt are set for 3 p.m. Region time Nov. 7 at the federal courthouse in Indianapolis.

Records show the United States granted humanitarian parole to eligible Ukrainians in April 2022 following Russia's unlawful invasion of the European nation.

Their temporary status, currently scheduled to last two years but may be extended, permits qualified Ukrainians to live and work in the United States for the duration of their parole.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched a second humanitarian parole program in 2022 that now allows a total of 30,000 citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be temporarily admitted to the United States each month in recognition of the dangerous conditions prevailing in their home countries.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine