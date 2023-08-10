A Fort Wayne businessman seeking the Republican nomination for Indiana governor is urging his competitors to detail their proposed policy agendas — as he has — so Hoosier GOP primary voters next year can make an informed choice among the candidates.

Eric Doden issued the challenge for candidates to put their plans on paper during a Republican Party forum Tuesday night in Fulton County, which is about 50 miles southeast of Valparaiso.

"I'm the only candidate on this stage and in this race that has publicly put my plans in writing," Doden said. "If you are asking people for their vote, they deserve to see in full detail how you plan to solve their problems."

Doden's campaign website, dodenforindiana.com, features under the "Eric's vision" tab six major policies the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and Valparaiso University Law School graduate will try to enact if he's elected governor.

They include exempting teachers from state income tax, mandating health care pricing transparency, having the state cover all costs associated with adoption, funneling $200 million a year to regional development projects, making $100 million a year available to revitalize rural communities, and implementing a partial state takeover of Indianapolis infrastructure and public safety programs.

On the website, each policy is detailed in a linked two-page white paper describing the nature of the problem, Doden's plan to address it, the implementation process, desired outcomes and projected impact.

"I lead from my faith," Doden said. "Faith without works is dead — and bold rhetoric without solutions is just talk."

Doden said "just talk" is all his competitors currently are offering as they blast out daily statements on hot-button issues without providing much information about how they'd actually govern the state in a way that solves the very real problems faced by Hoosiers and Indiana communities.

In particular, Doden pointed out the gubernatorial campaign websites of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and former Attorney General Curtis Hill rely heavily on biography and offer some brief takes on state issues, but altogether lack the kind of policy details Doden said voters deserve.

"You can read all of my detailed policy plans on my website," Doden said. "All of the other candidates ... out of respect for the voters, should do the same."

The number of major candidates in the Republican primary field is likely to grow by at least one in the weeks ahead as former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers soon is expected to join the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as Indiana's chief executive.

Hoosier Republicans will select their party's gubernatorial nominee at the May 7, 2024, primary election. The GOP lieutenant governor nominee will be chosen next summer by the delegates attending the biennial Republican State Convention.

So far, the sole Democratic candidate for governor is Jennifer McCormick, the former state superintendent of public instruction who was elected to that post in 2016 as a Republican.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine