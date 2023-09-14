The former director of the Indiana Department of Child Services departed for Hawaii Thursday to help with Maui wildfire recovery efforts in her new role as CEO of the American Red Cross in Indiana.

Terry Stigdon, who is a registered nurse, is expected to serve as an official liaison between the Red Cross and Hawaii elected officials representing the wildfire-impacted areas of Maui.

She joins more than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers from across the country serving on the ground or remotely in response to the Aug. 8 hurricane-driven firestorm in Lahaina, Hawaii, that killed at least 115 people and destroyed an estimated 2,200 buildings.

Records show the Red Cross, along with its partners, has provided more than 530,000 meals and snacks to families affected by the firestorm, along with some 126,000 overnight emergency shelter and hotel stays in Maui and Oahu.

Donations to support the Red Cross recovery efforts can be made online at RedCross.org/Indiana.

