The
former director of the Indiana Department of Child Services departed for Hawaii Thursday to help with Maui wildfire recovery efforts in her new role as CEO of the American Red Cross in Indiana.
Terry Stigdon, who is a registered nurse, is expected to serve as an official liaison between the Red Cross and Hawaii elected officials representing the wildfire-impacted areas of Maui.
She joins more than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers from across the country serving on the ground or remotely in response to the Aug. 8 hurricane-driven firestorm in Lahaina, Hawaii, that killed at least 115 people and destroyed an estimated 2,200 buildings.
Records show the Red Cross, along with its partners, has provided more than 530,000 meals and snacks to families affected by the firestorm, along with some 126,000 overnight emergency shelter and hotel stays in Maui and Oahu.
Donations to support the Red Cross recovery efforts can be made online at
RedCross.org/Indiana.
Photos show Lahaina before and after wildfire devastation
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of southern Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. The search of the wildfire wreckage Thursday on Maui revealed a wasteland of burned homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze that has already claimed 53 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in five years.
Maxar Technologies via Associated Press
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Banyan Court in Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, top, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island.
The flames left some people with mere minutes to act and led some to flee into the ocean.
Maxar Technologies via Associated Press
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday.
Maxar Technologies via Associated Press
This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina Square on Maui, Hawaii, on June 25, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday.
Maxar Technologies via Associated Press
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday in Lahaina, Hawaii, where a deadly wildfire that killed at least 53 people left a wasteland of burned-out homes and obliterated communities.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday in Lahaina, Hawaii. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said the island had “been tested like never before in our lifetime.” “We are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” he said in a recorded statement. “In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a ‘kaiaulu,’ or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha.”
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday in Lahaina, Hawaii. Mauro Farinelli, of Lahaina, said the winds started blowing hard on Tuesday, and then somehow a fire started up on a hillside. “It just ripped through everything with amazing speed,” he said, adding it was “like a blowtorch.”
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday in Lahaina, Hawaii. Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the deadly fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island's west side.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
