HAMMOND — Lucky numbers just keep on hitting for lottery players in Northwest Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket with an estimated top prize of $327,500 was purchased for Sunday's drawing at Hammond Shell, 3350 Calumet Ave.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for that drawing were 15-23-35-40-41.

The lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The CA$H5 jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins it by matching all five numbers.

The Hammond CA$H5 win follows a $758,000 CA$H5 payout on a ticket purchased for the July 20 drawing at the Meijer store in Portage, 6050 U.S. 6.

The odds of winning the CA$H5 jackpot are 1 in 1.2 million. The odds of winning any CA$H5 prize are 1 in 11, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

In recent weeks, five Northwest Indiana lottery players also have won $50,000 each on Powerball tickets purchased in East Chicago, Highland, Michigan City, Portage and Winfield, as well as $10,000 on a Megamillions ticket from Rolling Prairie, records show.

