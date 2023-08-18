Repeated huge jackpots in the Powerball and MegaMillions multistate lottery games helped the Hoosier Lottery hit a new, all-time sales record.

The State Lottery Commission of Indiana announced Thursday the Hoosier Lottery sold an unprecedented $1.75 billion in lottery tickets during the July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, period.

That edged the lottery's prior sales record of $1.74 billion from the 2021 state budget year, when Hoosiers left with few entertainment and gambling options during the early part COVID-19 pandemic turned en masse to scratch-off games for some excitement in their lives.

During the 2023 budget year — with four of the 10 largest lottery prizes in American history on the line — Hoosiers bought massive numbers of Powerball and MegaMillions tickets, even if only for the chance to dream about hitting a potential billion-dollar payday.

Records show Hoosiers spent $259.9 million on so-called big jackpot draw games, which includes the Indiana-only Hoosier Lotto alongside Powerball and MegaMillions, during the recently completed 12-month period.

That was a 40.5% increase compared to big jackpot game sales during the 2022 budget year and 57.1% more than the lottery expected to sell in that category over the course of 2023.

The interest in big jackpot games is continuing in line with the games' unbelievable prizes. When MegaMillions last month soared to $1.58 billion, for example, Hoosiers dropped $11.8 million trying to win it, records show.

Nevertheless, scratch-off games remained the Hoosier Lottery's top-selling item and accounted for $1.31 billion in revenue, or 75% of total ticket sales.

Though that was down slightly from the $1.34 billion in Hoosier Lottery scratch-off sales during the 2022 budget year.

The fall-off in scratch sales was largest at the $1, $2 and $3 price points. There also were slight declines in the sale of $5, $10 and $50 scratch tickets.

At the same time, sales of $20 scratch-off tickets were up 5.2% year-over-year and $30 tickets saw 17.7% annual growth, records show.

Nearly two-thirds of lottery ticket sales revenue was returned to players as prizes. Altogether, Hoosiers got back $1.15 billion in lottery winnings during the 2023 budget year.

Another big winner was IGT Indiana — a private company tasked with meeting specified sales targets as part of its role managing Hoosier Lottery sales and marketing — which earned an incentive bonus of $19.8 million in conjunction with the record lottery sales.

But the state of Indiana always is the biggest winner. It's receiving $370.2 million in lottery earnings, a $23.4 million increase, or 6.8%, compared to the prior budget year.

Records show the bulk of that money is deposited in the state's General Fund that pays for education, health care, public safety and everything else state government does, while a total of $60 million is earmarked for police, firefighter and teacher pensions.

