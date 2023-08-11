Hoosiers have an easy opportunity, though only a slim chance, to improve their financial condition in a big way as Indiana currently is home to the largest single-state lottery jackpot available in the United States.

After nearly a year with no top-prize winner, the Hoosier Lotto jackpot has grown to an estimated $27.5 million for Saturday night's drawing.

That's more money than any other state is offering as a lottery payout, and it's even bigger than the top prize in the multistate MegaMillions draw game that dropped to $20 million Friday after a player in Florida hit a $1.57 billion jackpot Tuesday.

Only Powerball, another multistate lottery game that's also drawn Saturday, has a bigger jackpot than Hoosier Lotto at $194 million.

However, the odds of winning Powerball's biggest prize are 1 in 292,201,338, compared to 1 in 9.4 million for Hoosier Lotto.

The odds of winning any prize in a Wednesday or Saturday Hoosier Lotto drawing also are better at 1 in 6 compared to 1 in 25 for Powerball.

Anyone age 18 and up can play Hoosier Lotto. Indiana residency is not required. Players simply select six numbers between 1 and 46, or request a "quick pick" computer selection, and see if their numbers match the winning numbers.

Matching even two of the six Hoosier Lotto numbers earns the player a free ticket. Matching three of the six numbers wins $2, four right is good for $20, five out of six pays $500, and matching all six numbers wins the jackpot.

A Hoosier Lotto ticket costs $2. Or, for an extra $1 per ticket, players can opt for Hoosier Lotto Plus and reuse their numbers in an immediate second-chance drawing with a top prize of $1 million.

A retired Illinois man, identified only as Manuel M., was the last person to win the Hoosier Lotto jackpot.

In September 2022, he collected $19.5 million on a $2 ticket he purchased in Munster at the state-line adjacent Circle K Exxon station, 10 45th St., records show.

The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot — worth $54.5 million — also was won in Northwest Indiana on a ticket purchased in 2007 by retired steelworker Peter Gilbert at the Mobil station, 2220 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago.

The Region's most recent significant lottery win came Wednesday when a Powerball Double Play ticket matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 — the game's third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket, with winning Double Play numbers 1-42-51-61-63 and Powerball 17, was sold at Sav-A-Stop, 2847 165th St. in Hammond, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2