The largest single-state lottery jackpot in the country continues to get bigger after no one matched the six winning Hoosier Lotto numbers in Saturday's drawing.

The top Hoosier Lotto prize now stands at an estimated $29.6 million for Wednesday's drawing. If there's yet another rollover, the jackpot is likely to reach or exceed $30 million for Saturday.

That's more money than any other state has available as a lottery prize. Only the multi-state Powerball ($291 million) and MegaMillions ($33 million) games currently offer richer top payouts.

However, the odds of winning the Hoosier Lotto jackpot at 1 in 9.4 million are considerably better than the chances of winning the biggest prize playing Powerball, 1 in 292,201,338, or MegaMillions, 1 in 302,575,350.

Anyone age 18 and up can play Hoosier Lotto. Indiana residency is not required. Players simply select six numbers between 1 and 46, or request a "quick pick" computer selection, and see if their numbers match the winning numbers.

A Hoosier Lotto ticket costs $2. Or, for an extra $1 per ticket, players can opt for Hoosier Lotto Plus and reuse their numbers in an immediate second-chance drawing with a top prize of $1 million.

A retired Illinois man, identified as Manuel M., was the last person to win the Hoosier Lotto jackpot. He collected $19.5 million on a $2 ticket he purchased in September 2022 at the Circle K Exxon station, 10 45th St., in Munster, records show.

