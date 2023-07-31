Hoosiers buying tickets for Tuesday's incredible $1.05 billion MegaMillions lottery jackpot might also want to consider dropping a few bucks on another draw game with a multimillion dollar top prize and much better — though still infinitesimal — odds of winning it.

The Hoosier Lotto game, available only in Indiana, quietly has grown to an estimated jackpot of $25.6 million during the nearly 10 months it has gone without a top prize winner.

A retired Illinois man, identified only as Manuel M., was the last person to win the Hoosier Lotto jackpot.

In September, he collected $19.5 million on a $2 ticket he purchased in Munster at the state-line adjacent Circle K Exxon station, 10 45th St, records show.

The largest Hoosier Lotto jackpot — worth $54.5 million — also was won in Northwest Indiana on a ticket purchased in 2007 by retired steelworker Peter Gilbert at the Mobil station, 2220 E. Columbus Dr., East Chicago.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the odds of winning the Hoosier Lotto jackpot are 1 in 9.4 million.

That's a pretty slim chance considering there are 6.8 million people in Indiana, and just 4.5 million Hoosiers old enough, at age 18 or up, to purchase a lottery ticket.

But it almost seems easy compared to the odds of winning the top prize in the multistate MegaMillions game: 1 in 302.6 million.

The odds of winning any prize in a Hoosier Lotto drawing also are better at 1 in 6 compared to 1 in 24 for MegaMillions.

The difference stems from how the games are played.

A Hoosier Lotto player pays $2 to select, or have the lottery computer "quick pick," six numbers between 1 and 46.

If the ticket matches all six numbers selected in the Wednesday or Saturday drawing then the person with the ticket wins the jackpot.

But matching even two Hoosier Lotto numbers earns the player a free ticket. Matching three of the six numbers wins $2, four right is good for $20, and five out of six pays $500.

Players willing to spend an extra $1 per ticket for Hoosier Lotto Plus also can reuse their numbers in an immediate second-chance drawing with a top prize of $1 million.

To win the MegaMillions jackpot, on the other hand, a player at the Tuesday or Friday drawing must match the five selected numbers between 1 and 70, and also match the MegaBall that's picked from a separate drum of numbers ranging from 1 to 25.

Smaller prizes ranging from $2 for matching the MegaBall to $1 million for picking five correct numbers without the MegaBall also are available.

