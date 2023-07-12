Abortion already is practically unavailable in Indiana less than two weeks after the Indiana Supreme Court authorized the implementation of a 2022 state law sharply restricting abortion access except in specific, limited circumstances.

The June 30 high court ruling lifting a preliminary injunction on Senate Enrolled Act 1 isn't scheduled to take effect until Aug. 1.

But Planned Parenthood, the state's leading abortion provider, said Wednesday all of its Indiana abortion appointments up to that date, including at its Merrillville clinic, have been claimed.

"Our health centers are overbooked for abortion appointments and our patients are overwhelmed trying to get care. We should not be here," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood in Indiana. "Our courts have failed us in a time where access to care couldn’t be more vital."

"Banning abortion does not stop people from needing abortions, it just means fundamental health care is only accessible to people with the means to travel for access."

Gibron said Planned Parenthood's Indiana health centers remain open for all other reproductive health care, including pregnancy evaluation and consultation services, wellness exams, sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening and care, emergency contraception and birth control, as well as referrals for patients who may need abortion services out of state.

Women living in Northwest Indiana wanting to terminate a pregnancy still can obtain an abortion just across the state line in both Illinois and Michigan.

Beginning Aug. 1, abortion is prohibited in Indiana from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

The law restricting abortion — enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb some six weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court last year rescinded its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide — also mandates any permitted abortion take place only in a hospital by repealing the licenses of all independent abortion clinics.

That provision likely limits the potential impact of a second preliminary injunction issued in December against Indiana's abortion statute by a Marion County judge who concluded the law appears to run afoul of the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

Judge Heather Welch last month certified the RFRA abortion case as a class-action. But she has yet to clarify whether her injunction applies only to the litigants who challenged the law, or any woman who claims a religious basis for terminating a pregnancy.

Regardless, assuming the law takes effect as scheduled Aug. 1, there will be no abortion clinics and few hospitals offering abortion services in the Hoosier State.

The General Assembly next year could further restrict abortion access by eliminating the rape and incest exceptions, which the Supreme Court said are not necessarily required by the Indiana Constitution.

