On the same day the Indiana Supreme Court authorized a near-total abortion ban to take effect in coming weeks, a new report details that the number of abortions performed in the Hoosier State is at the highest level in more than a decade.

The 2022 Terminated Pregnancy Report, issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health, shows 9,529 women had an abortion in Indiana last year, up from 8,414 in 2021, a total of 1,115 more abortions, or an 13.25% increase.

Last year was the fourth in a row where Indiana’s abortion tally grew. The 9,529 abortions in 2022 also were the most since 10,031 were recorded in 2010.

According to the report, Hoosier women from 90 of the state's 92 counties accounted for 7,702 abortions, or 80.8%.

Residents of other states, primarily those where abortion access was restricted in the aftermath of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling repealing the right to abortion established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade, obtained 1,827 abortions at Indiana clinics and hospitals, mostly women from Kentucky and Ohio.

Data show that individuals obtaining abortions in Indiana last year ranged in age from 10 to 49, including 59 girls younger than 16.

Women in their 20s procured 5,585 abortions, or 58.6% of the state's total. Women in their 30s had 28.8% of Indiana's abortions; those 19 and younger, 9%; and ages 40 and up, 3.6%.

Altogether, 5.8 of every 1,000 15- to 44-year-old female Hoosiers had an abortion last year, down from 6 per 1,000 Indiana women of childbearing age in 2021.

Women who previously gave birth to one or more children accounted for 62.5% of the state's abortions. Married women comprised 13.3% of the 2022 abortion tally.

Data show that 48% of abortions were procured by women identifying as white, with 36.2% by Black women and 10.3% by Latinas.

All but 104 terminations (98.9%) occurred prior to 14 weeks' gestation; 67% of Indiana abortions were completed within the first eight weeks of pregnancy.

There were 5,047 pill-induced abortions last year as nonsurgical abortions dipped to 53% of total procedures, compared to 56.9% in 2021, 54.8% in 2020, 44% in 2019, 41% in 2018, 36% in 2017 and 26% in 2016.

Approximately 71.1% of the state's abortions were obtained at three clinics in Indianapolis. There were 1,169 abortions, or 12.3% of the state's total, performed at the Planned Parenthood location in Merrillville.

Records show there were 79,967 live births last year in Indiana, or more than 8 times the number of abortions.

Preliminary 2023 abortion data show 1,927 terminations in Indiana between January and March, according to the Department of Health.

Until Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2022) takes effect, possibly on or after July 31, a woman seeking a surgical or pill-induced abortion in Indiana must first visit an abortion clinic, or an affiliated health clinic, at least 18 hours before her abortion appointment to receive state-mandated, in-person counseling intended to deter the woman from getting an abortion.

The woman also must undergo an ultrasound at her pre-abortion visit and be offered the opportunity to view the ultrasound imaging and listen to the fetal heart tone — unless she declines in writing.

Either way, the woman must, by law, be provided a printed copy of her ultrasound image at no cost.

Abortion-inducing medication only may be administered up to eight weeks post-fertilization and the first of the two doses must be taken in the presence of the physician.

Telemedicine may not be used to obtain abortion-inducing pills in Indiana, even though the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized telemedicine prescription and mail delivery of abortion pills at up to 10 weeks' gestation.

An Indiana woman undergoing a surgical abortion is required to decide whether she will take responsibility for burying or cremating the abortion remains, or allow the abortion provider to handle disposal, which must be either by burial or cremation.

