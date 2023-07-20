The primary food bank serving residents of Northwest Indiana is receiving $195,200 in state funds as part of a $2 million annual distribution to food banks across the Hoosier State.

The 2024-25 Indiana budget, which took effect July 1, doubled state support for the state's 11 regional food banks from the $1 million a year appropriated in the previous budget.

Indiana food banks are not operated by the state. The state funding simply adds to the support provided by individuals, businesses and organizations that last year helped distribute some 7.1 million pounds of food to needy families in Lake and Porter counties through the nonprofit Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

"Providing for Hoosiers who are food insecure across our state is a priority. I am proud that the General Assembly recognized this by appropriating additional state funding towards our Indiana food banks," said Republican Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana's secretary of agriculture and rural development.

Emily Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana's Hungry, said food banks are needed now more than ever as pandemic-era programs supporting Hoosier families come to an end.

"Too many in our communities continue to make difficult choices between paying bills and buying groceries. For any Hoosier to be unsure from where their next meal will come is unacceptable," Bryant said.

