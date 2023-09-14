One of the most influential business organizations in the Hoosier State next year will be led by a woman for the first time in its 101-year history.

Vanessa Green Sinders was selected Thursday by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to succeed the retiring Kevin Brinegar as president and CEO.

Sinders is a former federal lobbyist for cable TV and hotel companies, and previously served as a top aide to Republican members of Congress from New England during the 20 years she spent in Washington, D.C. prior to relocating last year to Indiana — her husband's home state.

"I am honored by the opportunity to lead the Indiana chamber and build on the organization's strong record of success that has helped position our state as a place where people want to live, work and do business," Sinders said.

"As a believer in the power of collaboration and working together, I look forward to engaging with stakeholders across the Hoosier State to identify and advance new opportunities that maximize the chamber’s impact."

Paul Perkins, a chamber search committee member and president of Amatrol, Inc., a Jeffersonville-based career and technical education company, said Sinders was selected as the chamber's new CEO because she clearly rose to the top out of "a deep pool of candidates from the business, political and trade association worlds."

"At every place she's led, Vanessa has earned a reputation as a strong, collaborative leader able to take organizations to new heights, improve member outcomes and develop top internal talent," Perkins said.

Sinders is scheduled to begin her tenure as CEO-elect Oct. 16. She'll take full responsibility for the organization following Brinegar's Jan. 5, 2024, exit.

The chamber, which claims 25,000 members, seeks to cultivate a world-class environment that provides economic opportunity and prosperity for Hoosiers by influencing Statehouse policy making and improving Indiana business operations.

