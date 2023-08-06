Visitors to Indiana's state parks and outdoor recreation areas can learn more about where they are and what's around them using a new Department of Natural Resources (DNR) application on their mobile device.

The free app, available for both Apple and Android, features a new interface, better maps and more content compared to prior DNR apps, as well as the ability to receive notifications.

"With this new app, finding a campsite, a trail or your new favorite fishing hole is now even easier while you're on the go. Whether you’re new or seasoned in outdoor recreation, this is an app you’ll definitely want to download," said Dan Bortner, DNR director.

To install the app, users should search for "Indiana DNR" in their app store and download the app with the DNR logo in the center of the icon. Prior versions of the app will not automatically update to the new DNR app.

Individuals who also download the separate Indiana State Nature Passport app from Visit Indiana can earn prizes for checking-in online at DNR properties.

