The soaring price of gasoline, especially in Northwest Indiana, is sending the state’s applied sales tax on gasoline purchases to the highest level yet this year.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Thursday the state’s 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be applied as a 21.1 cents per gallon charge next month, up from 19.4 cents in August, making it the highest monthly charge since December 2022.

The increase is due to the statewide average pretax price for gasoline rising to $3.0117 a gallon during the July 16-Aug. 15 tracking period, as gasoline retailers seemingly seek to boost profits near the end of the annual summer driving season.

The skyrocketing cost of gasoline is particularly pronounced in Northwest Indiana where the average price Thursday for one gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $4.18 in Lake County, $4.30 in Porter County, and $4.13 in LaPorte County, according to AAA.

In comparison, AAA found many of the same fuel brands only charging an average price of $3.62 per gallon in nearby Newton County and $3.85 in Jasper County.

Elsewhere in the state, the average per gallon price of gasoline was $3.95 in Tippecanoe County (Lafayette), $3.93 in Marion County (Indianapolis), $3.97 in Allen County (Fort Wayne), and $3.57 in Vanderburgh County (Evansville), according to AAA.

Region residents have few remedies to contest the higher gas prices charged in Northwest Indiana compared to the rest of the state because Indiana law only permits the attorney general to investigate alleged gas-price gouging during a declared state emergency.

In any case, the higher price of fuel has no impact on Indiana’s gasoline tax of 34 cents a gallon, which increased by law 1 cent per gallon on July 1, or the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents a gallon that’s not changed since 1993.

Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 73.5 cents in taxes, including 55.1 cents in state taxes, for every gallon of gasoline they purchase in September, up from 71.8 cents in August — a 2.4% tax increase.

Hoosiers also can expect even higher gasoline taxes in the future.

House Enrolled Act 1001, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, continues until 2027 the annual 1-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax hike they adopted in 2017 that originally was set to stop increasing July 1, 2024.

Instead, by extending the annual gasoline tax hike, Hoosiers will pay an additional $85 million a year for road construction projects, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

At the same time, Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by buying an electric or a hybrid car won’t succeed in Indiana.

A 2017 law, sponsored by Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, requires vehicle owners pay a special annual fee — $150 for electric vehicles, $50 for hybrids — to make up for their reduced fuel-tax payments.

House Enrolled Act 1050, signed into law May 4 by Holcomb, raises those fees by about 44% to account for inflation, charging $214 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles, beginning in 2024.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores