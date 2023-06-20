The state of Indiana is raising the taxes Hoosiers pay on gasoline purchases by a total of 1.1 cents a gallon July 1 — adding to the Region's already-well-above-average gas prices.

The bulk of the increase is the 1-cent annual boost to Indiana's gasoline tax to account for inflation, sending the rate to 34 cents a gallon over the next 12 months.

The additional 0.1 cent stems from the monthly adjustment to the state's applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases that will total 20.5 cents a gallon in July, compared with 20.4 cents a gallon in June.

Altogether, Hoosiers will pay 72.9 cents in taxes — 54.5 cents in state taxes and 18.4 cents in federal tax — on every gallon of gasoline they purchase in July, up from 71.8 cents in June.

More state tax increases are on the horizon for Indiana motorists.

A law enacted in May by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb requires Indiana's gasoline tax to continue going up by a penny a year through 2027 to maintain funding for the state's expansive road construction program.

Prior to approval of House Enrolled Act 1001, the annual 1-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax hike originally adopted by Holcomb and the Republican-controlled 2017 General Assembly was set to stop increasing July 1, 2024.

Instead, Hoosiers will pay an additional $85 million in extra taxes in subsequent years as a result of the Legislature continuing the automatic annual increase, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Records at the Indiana Department of Revenue show that the state's gasoline tax rate was 18 cents a gallon as recently as June 30, 2017.

Indiana is one of 16 states, including Illinois and Michigan, where gasoline purchases also are subject to sales tax. The majority of the country opts not to double-tax gasoline purchases by collecting a gasoline tax and its sales tax on gasoline.

The DOR announced Monday that the state's sales tax on gasoline in July will be at its highest rate this year because of the increased statewide average pre-tax price for gasoline ($2.9223 a gallon) during the May 16-June 15 tracking period.

The average price of gasoline is significantly higher in Northwest Indiana, exceeding $4 a gallon in many locations, even after adding taxes to the wholesale price of fuel.

In comparison, the average price of a gallon of gasoline is $3.51 in the Indianapolis area and $3.31 in Evansville, according to GasBuddy.com.

Region residents have few remedies to contest the higher gas prices charged in Northwest Indiana compared to the rest of the state because Indiana law only permits the attorney general to investigate alleged gas-price gouging during a declared state emergency.

At the same time, Hoosier motorists hoping to avoid or pay less in gasoline taxes by buying an electric or a hybrid car won't succeed in Indiana.

A 2017 law, sponsored by Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, requires vehicle owners pay a special annual fee — $150 for electric vehicles, $50 for hybrids — to make up for their reduced fuel-tax payments.

House Enrolled Act 1050, signed into law May 4 by Holcomb, raises those fees by about 44% to account for inflation, charging $214 for electric vehicles and $72 for hybrid vehicles, beginning in 2024.

