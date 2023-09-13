Hoosier lawmakers are encouraging Northwest Indiana college students and recent graduates to apply to work as paid interns at the Statehouse during the 2024 General Assembly.

Interns work on the front lines of the legislative process serving alongside elected officials in committees and the House and Senate chambers, researching pressing state issues, responding to constituent inquiries, producing media content and tracking proposals.

"Internships are a great opportunity for those looking to gain real-world experience and improve their resume," said state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.

"The transferable skills learned throughout the process are invaluable and I hope young Hoosiers from northern Indiana consider this opportunity when weighing their internship options."

The internships are full-time positions that require daily attendance at the Statehouse from early January until the legislative session ends in mid-March.

Interns are paid $900 every two weeks and can earn college credit for their experience. The four top-rated interns also receive a $3,000 college scholarship. Interns are responsible for their own housing and transportation.

"Building and expanding the connections that you make is important for everyone starting out in their careers," said state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point. "I know the interactions and networking that students do at the Statehouse can launch them into a full-time position."

Interns generally can request to work in legislative services, policy analysis, fiscal analysis, media relations, video production or information technology.

No specific college major is required to be an intern. Applicants are evaluated based on their academic record, work experience, writing sample, recommendations and other skills.

"Interns are integral to the success of a legislative session, and I urge students who are interested in understanding more about the legislative process, making connections and doing meaningful work to apply for our internship," said Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.

Statehouse interns work only in one chamber and for one political party. Each caucus — House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats — hires its own interns.

More information about the internship programs, including applications, is available by clicking the "Session" tab on the General Assembly website at iga.in.gov and following the internship links.

All Statehouse internship applications are due by Oct. 31. Applicants interested in priority consideration should submit their materials prior to Oct. 15.

