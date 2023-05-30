Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Legislative leaders have canceled the Indiana General Assembly's annual one-day session authorized by law for immediately overriding a gubernatorial veto or for making technical corrections to new statutes before they take effect.

In a joint order issued last week, Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, and House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said they've determined there's no need for the two chambers to convene June 13 for a technical session.

Specifically, they said the "cost and inconvenience" of bringing the 100 state representatives and 50 state senators back to Indianapolis are not justified by the work lawmakers might get done.

The General Assembly adjourned its four-month regular session April 28 after approving a two-year, $44.6 billion state budget and 251 other new Indiana statutes.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law every single proposal endorsed by House and Senate majorities, so there are no vetoes for the General Assembly to consider overriding.

While there almost certainly are technical errors or statutory conflicts contained in the new laws, Bray and Huston do not consider them serious enough to warrant immediate correction prior to the 2024 General Assembly that begins in January.

In contrast, the 2022 General Assembly held a technical session May 24 to override the governor's veto of House Enrolled Act 1041, banning transgender girls from participating on girls' sports teams, and to approve the technical corrections in Senate Enrolled Act 418.

The Republican-controlled Legislature also reconvened at the governor's direction in special session for six days last summer to approve, among other measures, the near-total abortion ban in Senate Enrolled Act 1.

