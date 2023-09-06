The newest entrant in the race for Indiana's 2024 Republican gubernatorial nomination has quickly caught up to his long-running competitors in terms of campaign cash and staff.

Records show former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based real estate investment firm Buckingham Companies, on Friday personally loaned his campaign $5 million.

He's also collected at least $535,000 in donations from supporters since launching his gubernatorial bid Aug. 17.

That puts Chambers financially even, or even possibly ahead, of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden — each of whom began their campaigns to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb last year.

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., who joined the GOP gubernatorial contest in July, only has raised about $100,000, records show.

Chambers also announced Wednesday that he's acquired much of the former leadership of the Indiana Republican Party to run his campaign.

Former Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer was named Chambers' campaign chairman; Matt Huckleby, the state party's former executive director, is Chambers' campaign manager; and former Indiana GOP spokesman Luke Thomas will hold the same role for Chambers.

Chambers also has designated Marty Obst, a longtime staffer for former Gov. Mike Pence, as senior strategist; and selected Jennifer Hallowell, a onetime strategist for former Gov. Mitch Daniels, as his senior communications adviser.

"This team brings with it unmatched experience and a record of success that speaks for itself," Chambers said. "Together, they'll help us develop and execute a strategy to share our vision to ensure Indiana holds even more promise and opportunity for Hoosiers for years to come."

Hupfer said only an extraordinary candidate could convince him to prematurely give up his post as Indiana GOP chairman to lead a campaign — and Chambers is that candidate.

"There's no one better suited than him to boldly build on the foundation of Republican leadership that has delivered for Hoosiers over the past two decades," Hupfer said.

Hoosier Republicans will select their party's gubernatorial nominee at the May 7, 2024, primary election.

