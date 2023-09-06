Gov. Eric Holcomb is heading overseas Thursday for a week-long trade mission promoting Indiana business and economic development opportunities directly to officials of the state's largest foreign trading partner.

The governor's visit to Japan will be the third for Indiana's current Republican chief executive. It features a jam-packed schedule of meetings between Holcomb and government and business leaders representing the interests of both Japan and the United States.

"Japan and Indiana share so many industry strengths and, with our shared commitment to building economies of the future, we are together poised to lead, innovate, and develop the future of advanced manufacturing, energy and mobility," Holcomb said.

The governor is due to arrive Friday in Tokyo where he'll participate in the annual conference of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association, a bilateral organization comprised of the governments of 10 U.S. Midwestern states, eight Japanese prefectures and approximately 100 corporations.

He's also set to be joined by representatives of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC), including Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop, for meetings with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, a former mayor of Chicago, along with government of Japan officials and leaders of Japan's Tochigi Prefecture, which has a 24-year sister state relationship with Indiana.

Holcomb's agenda additionally includes renewing relationships with Japanese businesses with significant Indiana operations, including Subaru Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Hitachi Ltd., while seeking new business prospects through Keidanren, the largest business lobby in Japan, the Japan External Trade Organization, and during a Holcomb-hosted "Friends of Indiana" reception.

"The Indiana-Japan relationship is storied and strong, and I look forward to again visiting our friends in Japan and identifying new opportunities to further grow our cultural and economic partnerships," Holcomb said.

Later, the Indiana delegation will travel to Japan's Gunma Prefecture to assess its manufacturing sector and meet with Governor Ichita Yamamoto to look at opportunities for closer collaboration, learn about the prefecture's growing innovation ecosystem, and attend a cultural and business reception with representatives of the prefecture's government, industry and community.

Holcomb then is scheduled to stop in San Francisco on his way back to Indiana to participate in a Sept. 14 panel discussion on business development, innovation and technology infrastructure during Dreamforce 2023, an annual conference hosted by Salesforce, a major Indiana employer.

The governor is expected back in the Hoosier State Sept. 15.

The Japan trip is Holcomb's 16th international trade mission since taking office as governor in 2017. The cost of the trip is being paid for using private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

Close Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, left, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. State Rep. Mike Andrade chats with David Uran, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, left, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, left, chats with NICTD President Michael Noland at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, center, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Angie Chilcott, Merrillville Director of Economic Development, chats with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, left, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. PHOTOS: "Ignite the Region" event Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan spoke at the Ignite the Region luncheon. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, left, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. State Rep. Mike Andrade chats with David Uran, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, left, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, left, chats with NICTD President Michael Noland at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, center, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Angie Chilcott, Merrillville Director of Economic Development, chats with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday. Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis, left, emcees a conversation with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan at the Ignite the Region luncheon on Tuesday.