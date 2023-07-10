Gov. Eric Holcomb has rescinded two of his predecessors' executive orders aimed at limiting state regulations after their provisions largely were written into state law earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

The Republican chief executive said in his own executive order issued Thursday that there's no need to maintain in effect the specific regulatory guidelines issued by Democratic Gov. Evan Bayh in 1989 and Republican Gov. Mike Pence in 2013.

"House Enrolled Act 1623 has codified much of Executive Order 2-89 and Executive Order 13-03, thereby rendering their continuation unnecessary," Holcomb said.

Records show the Bayh order required state agencies to calculate the financial impact of proposed state rules and to submit all rules for approval by the State Budget Agency.

The Pence order, meanwhile, imposed a mostly symbolic moratorium on new state regulations while also directing the Office of Management and Budget to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of all existing rules with an eye toward eliminating burdensome rules wherever possible.

Both of those ideas, along with others aimed at limiting the scope of state regulations — which generally detail how Indiana laws are implemented by state agencies overseen by the governor — were incorporated in the new statute signed into law May 5 by Holcomb.

Among other provisions, it declares all state regulations expire after five years instead of seven, standardizes regulatory impact analysis, invites additional public input on proposed rules, restricts emergency rulemaking, and requires most state regulations be no more stringent than their federal counterparts, including rules for the safe disposal of coal ash.

"The pandemic put a bright spotlight on how these rules — regardless of their intentions — can ultimately add unnecessary and burdensome steps for everyday Hoosiers," said state Rep. Steve Bartels, R-Eckerty, the law's sponsor. "I believe we can and should do more to ensure our state government is responsive, transparent and accountable to those we serve."

The new law limiting the scope and duration of state regulations was approved April 28 by a 66-28 margin in the House and 29-19 by the Senate.

