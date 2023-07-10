The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging Hoosier parents to take advantage of local low- or no-cost vaccine clinics, prior to the start of the school year, to protect their children from a variety of infectious diseases.

Both the Lake County Health Department and the Porter County Health Department are offering childhood vaccines to families — regardless of their insurance status — especially for kids entering kindergarten and those approaching 11 years old or 6th grade.

"Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox, and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year," said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, state health commissioner.

In Lake County, childhood immunizations are available between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the health department offices at 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point, which is north of the main Lake County Government Center building.

More information is available by calling 219-755-3658.

Appointments are required for the childhood immunizations in Porter County that are administered Mondays and Thursdays at 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 104, Valparaiso; and Tuesdays and Fridays at 3590 Willowcreek Rd, Suite C, Portage.

To make an appointment, contact either the Valparaiso office at 219-465-3525, or the Portage office at 219-759-8239.

The state health agency also is mailing notices to the parents of children whose state immunization records show they are behind on an immunization required for school attendance.

"I encourage every parent of a school-age child to check their child’s vaccine status today and to schedule an appointment with their health care provider or take advantage of these convenient opportunities in their communities," Weaver said.

