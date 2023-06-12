The state of Indiana hit its May tax revenue target but potentially worrisome financial signs may be on the horizon.

According to the State Budget Agency, Indiana last month took in a total of $1.54 billion in general fund tax collections.

That was $14.2 million, or 0.9%, more than predicted by the April 19 revenue forecast, and an incredible $216.9 million, or 16.4%, greater than state lawmakers expected for the month when they crafted the 2022-23 state budget two years ago.

As result, Indiana likely will end its 2023 budget year on June 30 with about $2.2 billion in extra revenue compared to the spending plan, a large portion of which already has been returned to Hoosiers in the form of advance taxpayer refunds.

The new 2024-25 state budget contained in House Enrolled Act 1001 includes a built-in surplus — so long as tax revenue remains on target.

But data show personal income tax receipts are down on a year-over-year basis, mostly due to shortfalls in April and May, and growth in both sales tax receipts and overall tax collections have been lower on an annual basis than the inflation rate.

The State Budget Agency suggests tax rate cuts and tax timing issues may be responsible, since individuals and businesses routinely wait to submit their quarterly tax filings until it's most financially advantageous for them.

It recommends waiting until next month, after the end of the state's budget year, before drawing any conclusions about Indiana's finances going forward.

Nevertheless, absent a spectacular June revenue result, Indiana is almost certain to tally less total tax revenue in 2023 than it took in during 2022, despite inflation driving up prices and wages, and taxes on both, during that period.

