Gov. Eric Holcomb did not have to look far to find the people he believes are best suited to lead Indiana's business attraction efforts.

The Republican chief executive announced Tuesday he's selected David Rosenberg, chief operating officer at the Indiana Economic Development Corp., to succeed Brad Chambers as Indiana's secretary of commerce.

Holcomb said he's also expanding the role of Ann Lathrop, IEDC's chief strategy officer, to include many of Rosenberg's former duties, and he's making both commerce agency leaders members of his cabinet.

"David has been instrumental in guiding the IEDC team over the last two years, and I am confident in his ability to continue to lead the strong team and Indiana’s extraordinary economic momentum," Holcomb said. "Under Ann's leadership of the IEDC’s business development team, Indiana has pivoted its focus to attracting the economy of the future."

"I am thrilled to have both David and Ann join my cabinet, and I know their leadership will help solidify more wins that will provide opportunities to Hoosiers for decades to come."

Rosenberg joined the IEDC in August 2021 and has overseen the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant program and the LEAP Innovation and Research District in Boone County.

He's a former director of enterprise development for the city of Indianapolis, operations officer at Indianapolis Public Schools, and vice president of operations for the Market Street Group.

"I'm incredibly humbled and grateful to Governor Holcomb for the opportunity to lead the IEDC and serve Hoosiers as Indiana's next secretary of commerce," Rosenberg said.

"Over the last two years, we've executed against a strategic vision that enables businesses and talent to be successful in Indiana while setting new committed capital investment records and unprecedented investments in communities throughout the state. Our focus on the economy of the future will impact generations as we ensure Indiana continues competing to win."

Lathrop also joined the IEDC two years ago after more than three decades in business development, sales, finance and brand management. She oversees Indiana’s integrated approach to business development that aims to meet the speed and needs of the market.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to serve alongside David on Governor Holcomb’s cabinet and continue this incredible work with the IEDC team," Lathrop said.

Chambers left the IEDC last month following two years as Indiana's commerce chief. He's expected to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for governor.

