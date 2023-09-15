Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's proposal to entirely eliminate Indiana's 3.15% income tax if she's elected governor next year is the centerpiece of her latest campaign ad.

On Friday, the Republican released a 30-second commercial where she pledges to "axe the tax," accompanied by video of a dump truck dropping bundles of cash in a driveway while a seemingly stunned family looks on from their porch.

"I can guarantee you that the radical left will scream bloody murder. But that money is not theirs, it's yours. And, as governor, I'll make sure you get it," Crouch says in the ad.

Crouch has provided few specific details on how she plans to eliminate the individual income tax that last year generated $7.6 billion of the $21.1 billion (36%) in revenue for Indiana's General Fund, which pays for education, health care, public safety and nearly all other state spending.

She says in the ad that reducing Indiana's $3 billion budget reserve, along with "less government," and "more efficient operations," will make it possible to "end Indiana's income tax."

"We need to stop taking so much of your money, reform government, and remain competitive for jobs, talent and economic growth," Crouch said.

Critics suggest Crouch's proposal ignores the elephant in the room. Namely, Indiana has been led by Republican governors since 2005 and both chambers of the General Assembly have been Republican-controlled since 2011.

If fully one-third of state spending was wasteful during the tenures of former Govs. Mitch Daniels and Mike Pence, and term-limited incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb, why didn't Crouch — a state representative for Evansville from 2005 to 2014, a three-year state auditor, and Holcomb's lieutenant governor for the past seven years — speak up until now?

"Nice conservative talking points, but no conservative solutions," quipped former Attorney General Curtis Hill, another candidate seeking Indiana's Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Under House Enrolled Act 1001 (2023), Indiana's income tax rate already is scheduled to decline to 3.05% in January, 3% in 2025, 2.95% in 2026, and 2.9% in 2027.

At the same time, Crouch's proposal to entirely eliminate the state income tax would have no impact on the $3 billion a year Hoosiers also collectively pay in county income tax at rates ranging from a low of 0.5% in Porter County to 3% for residents of Randolph County in east-central Indiana.