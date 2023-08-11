Personal information of some 744,000 Indiana Medicaid members was exposed in a data breach involving the MOVEit application used by Maximus Health Services, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

FSSA said the data exposed in May included names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers. The Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members also were exposed.

Individuals affected by the data breach are Indiana Medicaid members who were contacted by Maximus concerning the selection of a managed care entity.

They're now being contacted again by Maximus with information and options for credit monitoring.

Hoosiers with questions about the data breach or needing additional information can call 833-919-4749, according to FSSA.

