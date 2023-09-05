An Indianapolis-based public affairs executive with extensive experience in state and national politics is the new leader of the Indiana Republican Party.

Anne Hathaway, one of Indiana's two delegates to the Republican National Committee, last week was elected state party chairwoman by a unanimous vote of the Indiana Republican State Committee.

Hathaway is the first woman to hold the top Indiana GOP post. She succeeds Kyle Hupfer who last month resigned in the middle of his second four-year term as party chairman — reportedly to lead the gubernatorial campaign of former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers.

"I want to thank Kyle Hupfer for his outstanding leadership over the years and the members of the state committee for putting their trust in me to continue moving our party forward," Hathaway said. "We have an incredible opportunity to do just that by helping elect even more Republicans in cities and towns across the state this November, and that will be our top priority over these next two months."

"At the same time, we will continue to engage our grassroots supporters and prepare to do our part in making Joe Biden a one-term president, sending Jim Banks to the U.S. Senate, and electing another Republican to the governor's office."

Hupfer, who helped the Indiana GOP win or maintain control of every statewide office and more than 9 in 10 elected county offices, praised Hathaway's selection as party leader.

"Anne is a long-time friend, an incredible grassroots leader and one of the best political minds in the country. I know that under her leadership, the Indiana Republican Party will be in good hands," Hupfer said.

Term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb, who also is a former Indiana GOP chairman, likewise said he's excited to see Hathaway at the party's helm.

"Her knowledge, relationships, and ability to connect with and bring folks together to advance a common cause will prove invaluable as we work to elect even more Republicans across the state," Holcomb said.

LeAnn Angerman, vice chairwoman of the Lake County Republican Party, said Hathaway long has been an example to Hoosier Republican women of how to embrace opportunities and empower others along the way.

"Over the last several years I have learned the importance of the team, and I am so excited for the leadership of Anne Hathaway as the chairwoman for the Indiana Republican Party! Thank you, Anne, for stepping up to be the first woman to serve in this capacity," Angerman said.

Hathaway has served as an Indiana RNC delegate for the past five years and will continue doing so as party chairwoman.

At the RNC, Hathaway is in charge of organizing the party's 2024 national convention in Milwaukee, and she's co-chair of the RNC Presidential Debates Committee.

She also is executive director of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series that's trained more than 600 women across Indiana to engage in public service and politics.

Hathaway previously served in the White House as assistant to the vice president and director of scheduling and public liaison for Vice President Dan Quayle.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores