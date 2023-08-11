The Indiana Republican Party has effectively shut the door on the possibility of a competitive primary election for its 2024 U.S. Senate nomination.

In an unprecedented move, the state party itself has endorsed the U.S. Senate bid of Congressman Jim Banks, R-Columbia City — essentially telling any other Hoosier Republican interested in seeking the nomination they need not apply.

The endorsement also has the practical effect of designating Banks as officially unopposed for the Republican nomination, which allows the Republican National Committee to spend money and allocate resources on Banks' behalf prior to the May 7, 2024, Indiana primary.

Kyle Hupfer, Indiana GOP chairman, said the 320 endorsements Banks has piled up from all kinds of Republicans all over the state since announcing his campaign in January makes it obvious the 44-year-old, four-term congressman for northeast Indiana is the party's preferred candidate for U.S. Senate.

"As this process has unfolded, it has become clear that Congressman Banks is the conservative choice. Throughout his career of public service, he has fought for our shared conservative Hoosier values in the state Senate, overseas in Afghanistan, and continues to fight for them today in Congress. We look forward to him taking that fight to the U.S. Senate as Indiana’s next U.S. senator," Hupfer said.

Banks, who also has been endorsed by Republican former President Donald Trump, told hundreds of Hoosier Republicans gathered Thursday in Indianapolis for the party's annual fundraising dinner he's grateful to earn the state party's backing.

"Indiana is a conservative state that deserves a conservative senator, and I look forward to continuing to make my case to Hoosiers across the state that I am a conservative voice they can trust with a consistent track record of getting things done," Banks said.

Michael Simpson, Republican chairman for Porter County and Northwest Indiana's 1st Congressional District, said following the party's endorsement announcement that he's ready for Banks to advance to the Senate.

"I appreciate Chairman Hupfer's commitment to the state GOP bylaws, and am thrilled that the state party chose to endorse Jim Banks for Senate," Simpson said. "Congressman Banks is the right man at the right time to represent Hoosiers in the Senate, and I look forward to electing him next November."

Indiana's 2024 U.S. Senate contest is a rare open-seat race because the incumbent, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., opted against seeking a second six-year term to instead run next year for the Republican nomination for Indiana governor.

The two most prominent Democratic candidates so far seeking their party's U.S. Senate nomination are lobbyist and former state Rep. Marc Carmichael, D-Muncie; and Keith Potts, a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council.

