A leading advocate for the Hoosier State's gaming industry is resigning his Indiana Senate seat less than a year into his third four-year term.

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, announced Friday he's quitting the General Assembly Oct. 16 to pursue unspecified new professional endeavors.

"One of the greatest honors of my life has been serving the residents of Senate District 38," Ford said. "I am thankful for the people of Vigo, Clay and Sullivan counties for trusting me in casting important votes on their behalf for nearly a decade."

Ford was a Senate sponsor of the 2019 legislation authorizing the consolidation and relocation of Gary's two Majestic Star Casinos on Lake Michigan into a single-land based site adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street that's now home to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana — the state's top earning gaming destination.

House Enrolled Act 1015 also legalized sports wagering in Indiana and indirectly transferred the second Gary gaming license to Ford's hometown of Terre Haute, where Churchill Downs is slated to open the Terre Haute Casino Resort early next year.

In addition, Ford encouraged states across the country to develop responsible gaming standards in his role as the outgoing president of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States.

At the Statehouse, Ford currently is chairman of the Senate Elections Committee. He counts among his top accomplishments laws aimed at increasing election security, expanding eligibility for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, and supporting families with foster children.

Ford is the second Indiana GOP senator to announce his resignation in recent weeks. Similar to Ford, state Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, is giving up his southern Indiana Senate seat Sept. 26, just months after winning reelection to a third term.

Under Indiana law, Republican Party leaders in each senator's district — not Hoosier voters — will select a new lawmaker to finish the three-plus years remaining in their terms.

The Indiana Republican Party announced Tuesday that Guilford construction company CEO Randy Maxwell, who was endorsed by Perfect, was chosen by Senate District 43 GOP precinct committeemen to succeed Perfect.

