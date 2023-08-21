Hoosier motorists don't have to worry until at least next year about the possibility of getting a ticket in the mail following an alleged speeding violation snapped by an automated camera enforcement system.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) recently confirmed to The Times that it's targeting a 2024 rollout of the work zone speed camera enforcement program approved in April by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, and signed into law May 1 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Natalie Garrett, INDOT spokeswoman, said similar camera enforcement programs in other states have taken about 18 months to get up to speed.

She said the state transportation agency is hoping to move a bit more quickly and have Indiana's speed cameras operating in time for the 2024 road construction season.

"INDOT's goal is to implement this new program both smoothly and efficiently. The agency is eager to get the program up and running, but does not want to sacrifice public experience in doing so," Garrett said.

According to House Enrolled Act 1015, INDOT only may use speed camera enforcement at a total of four interstate or U.S. highway road construction sites each year.

Garrett said she doesn't know when next year's sites will be selected. But she said INDOT "will prioritize slowing vehicles down, saving lives of both motorists and workers and reducing crashes during the selection process."

Hoosier lawmakers who championed the legislation, including LaPorte County state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, chairman of the House Roads and Transportation Committee, likewise claim speed camera enforcement will improve work zone safety.

"People are driving way too fast," Pressel said during legislative debate on the measure. "The goal is to get people to slow down, to protect our workers and to protect our motorists."

Though, ironically, speeding in work zones actually will be more tolerated under the new law because it bars Indiana speed cameras from clicking a photo until a motorist exceeds the reduced speed limit by at least 11 mph, and only when construction personnel are physically present in the work zone.

Speeding motorists also would get off with a warning for a first work zone speeding violation captured by a camera, a $75 fine for the second, and a $150 fine for each subsequent violation — with no risk of losing their driver's license.

In contrast, a motorist who currently exceeds the reduced speed limit in a highway work zone by even 1 mph — and is stopped by a police officer — can be fined $300 for a first violation, $500 for a second violation and $1,000 for each subsequent violation, along with possibly losing their license for one year.

Under the new law, signs must be placed a reasonable distance ahead of the work zone warning drivers of speed camera enforcement. The ticket will go to the registered owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving at the time of the alleged violation.

Speed camera tickets potentially can be contested through INDOT, but only in a manner "determined by the department," according to the statute.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine