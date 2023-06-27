Construction is poised to begin this summer on a $102 million state archives building located near the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The State Budget Committee last week gave final approval to begin work on the 5-story, 133,000-square foot structure that will replace a dilapidated warehouse on the east side of the capital city that currently houses Indiana's official records and many of its treasures.

The new facility will have office space for state archives workers, areas for processing and imaging state records using the latest technology, climate controlled storage, flexible space for meetings and events, and an underground tunnel connecting it to other buildings on the state government campus.

"Once completed, the new facility will help ensure the Indiana Archives has the adequate space they need to complete their agency mission. The building will also establish a safer environment for the archival records, and also make those records much easier to access for visitors," said Matt Kent, chief financial officer at the Indiana Department of Administration.

Kent said groundwork at the site, a slim grassy plot of land between the Central Canal and the Indiana Government Center North Parking Garage is set to begin in August. One lane each on Ohio and New York streets will be closed to facilitate construction.

Vertical work on the new archives building itself should start in Spring 2024, and the facility will be ready for occupancy in late 2025 or early 2026, Kent said.

Authorization for a new state archives building was included in the 2021 Indiana budget. An appropriation to cash-fund its construction was contained in House Enrolled Act 1001, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the State Budget Committee and sponsor of the biennial state spending plan, said he's still a little uncomfortable spending so much money on the archives.

"Just for the record, I think we're going way overboard on an archives building. But I think I'm the only one who feels that way, so I'm outnumbered," Mishler said.

In response, state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said instead of cash-funding the building, Indiana could have used its highest-possible "AAA" credit rating a few years back to borrow $30 million to $40 million at low interest rates and completed the archives project prior to recent increases in construction labor and materials costs.

"That's why we're over the top," Delaney said.

The initial call for a new archives building was issued in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence, who included the then-$25 million building in a $53.5 million package of largely unrealized projects intended to commemorate the bicentennial of Indiana's 1816 admission as a state.

Closer to Northwest Indiana, the State Budget Committee approved spending $6.5 million in federal (75%) and state (25%) funds to construct a new visitor center at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, located about 32 miles south of Valparaiso.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the current visitor center and check station at the site was constructed in the 1950s and no longer meets the needs of people coming to hunt or fish, or the large crowds viewing the annual migration of thousands of sandhill cranes through the area.

