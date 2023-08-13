State tax collections in July came in nearly exactly where Hoosier lawmakers expected them to be when they crafted Indiana's new, two-year spending plan that also took effect last month.

Indiana's General Fund revenue totaled $1.6 billion in July, which was $8 million, or 0.5%, more than predicted by the state revenue forecast, according to data released Friday the State Budget Agency.

Records show the surplus came from higher than anticipated individual income tax collections and miscellaneous revenue making up for a 3.1% shortfall in sales tax receipts compared to the forecast.

Year-to-year comparisons in individual tax categories are difficult to make due to Indiana's steadily declining income tax rate, currently at 3.15%, and the just-completed shift of revenue from the 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases entirely to specific road construction accounts, instead of a portion of it continuing to be deposited in the state's General Fund.

However, total state revenue in July 2023 was $118.1 million, or 8%, greater than tax collections during July 2022, the budget agency said.

The 2024-25 state budget in House Enrolled Act 1001 was approved April 28 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and signed into law May 5 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

It spends $44.6 billion over the next two years on education, health care, public safety and everything else state government does, including the $1.2 billion demolition and reconstruction of the outdated Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County and the eventual consolidation of the Indiana State Prison at Michigan City into the new facility.

The new budget also contains specifically for Northwest Indiana: $22 million for new Indiana Department of Transportation salt buildings in Gary and Roselawn; $5 million for upgrades at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart; access to $26 million in statewide airport improvement grants; $2.4 million to modernize a National Guard facility in LaPorte; and $1 million for a study of Lake Michigan beach erosion.

