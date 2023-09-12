More than 3,000 Hoosiers a month, or about 100 each day, are calling the free 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline seeking care or assistance for thoughts of suicide, mental or emotional distress, or substance use disorder.

Data released Tuesday by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) show Indiana leads the nation by connecting more than 90% of calls to the any time, any day, confidential 988 hotline to an in-state call taker familiar with local resources.

"The successful launch of 988 in Indiana was crucial as the first step of building a statewide crisis response system that not only can respond to a crisis but that can prevent one," said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, FSSA secretary.

Rusniak said the five call centers with which Indiana has partnered are answering an average of 3,200 to 3,800 calls per month from Hoosiers in crisis. People also can call 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

"We are marching toward a time where individuals in crisis, regardless of day, time or location, have someone to call, someone who can respond and a safe place to help," Rusniak said.

According to FSSA, 26% of Americans age 18 and older suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder, and suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in Indiana.

In conjunction with September's National Suicide Prevention Month, FSSA is spearheading a public awareness campaign to educate and encourage Hoosiers experiencing a crisis to call the 988 lifeline. A resource toolkit, accessible in multiple languages, is available online at: 988indiana.org.

Indiana's mental health crisis system was launched using $133.6 million in one-time federal funds. State lawmakers this year approved a $50 million annual appropriation in House Enrolled Act 1001 to continue the services through 2024 and 2025.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree