The Indiana Supreme Court has again declined to address the question of whether county sheriffs enjoy near-unlimited authority to operate the county jail as they see fit.

Last week, the state's high court unanimously opted against reviewing a March 9 Court of Appeals ruling that held the Clinton County sheriff is free to allow inmates at his central Indiana jail to use electronic cigarettes and consume smokeless tobacco — notwithstanding an order adopted by the county commissioners banning tobacco use in all county buildings.

That ruling relied in part on a November 2022 Court of Appeals decision authorizing Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. to ink contracts relating to the county jail without obtaining approval from the Lake County Board of Commissioners, so long as money for the purchases is appropriated by the county council.

Records show the Supreme Court unanimously declined to review the Lake County ruling in a one-page order issued April 6.

As a result, there will be no change at this time to the legal precedent that the sheriff's statutory obligation to "take care" of the county jail and its prisoners gives the sheriff the power — independent of the county executive — to ink contracts relating to the jail or to take reasonable precautions to protect the life, safety and health of inmates in the jail.

Appeals Judge Melissa May, writing for the court, said the fact that Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly is awaiting trial on felony allegations of conflict of interest and three counts of official misconduct is irrelevant to the sheriff's authority to manage the jail as he sees fit.

According to court records, Kelly and his wife, Ashley, the jail matron, are accused of improperly contracting with their own company to run commissary operations at the jail, including the sale of e-cigarettes and tobacco products to jail inmates.

Meanwhile, the Lake County dispute began when Martinez sued the commissioners after they rejected his 2022 jail medical services contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared with 2021 and 20% more than 2020.

The sheriff granted CHI another 5% increase in 2023 for a total annual cost to Lake County taxpayers of $6.4 million for jail health care.

Language intended to restore the commissioners' authority over sheriff jail contracts circulated at the General Assembly earlier this year but was discarded to avoid interfering with pending litigation.

