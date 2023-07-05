The state entity responsible for licensing and overseeing Indiana veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians has changed its name.

The new name is the Indiana Board of Veterinary Medicine, or VetBoard. It previously was known as the Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

VetBoard also has relocated to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis to share office space, resources and personnel with the State Board of Animal Health (BOAH), which oversees Indiana's livestock industry and food safety programs.

"Bringing the VetBoard and BOAH together gives both boards the opportunity to work together to improve access to veterinary services for citizens statewide through coordination and innovative efforts," said Bret Marsh, Indiana state veterinarian and chief administrative officer for both boards.

The two boards will continue to operate independently. But Marsh said combining them in all but name will improve care for all animals amid changes in veterinary medicine, higher rates of pet ownership and a robust state agriculture sector.

"This arrangement allows for broader thinking and collaboration with shared resources and staff in a co-located setting," Marsh said.

Hoosiers can search for a veterinarian, check a license or file a complaint online at in.gov/vetboard.

