The state of Indiana is changing the brand of baby formula it provides to some 24,000 income-eligible Hoosier families beginning Oct. 1.

Participants in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program next month should begin receiving Enfamil baby formula in place of the Gerber formula currently distributed through WIC.

Though due to benefit timing issues some WIC participants still may have Gerber benefits through the end of October, according to the Indiana Department of Health, which administers WIC.

Any WIC client with questions about their family's benefits should check the INWIC mobile application or contact their local WIC clinic.

"Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance and resources. WIC nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition," said Laura Chavez, Indiana WIC director.

Indiana WIC staff also are working with grocery stores and pharmacies to ensure sufficient supply of both Gerber and Enfamil baby formula is available during the October transition period.

More information about WIC and its benefits is available online at: wic.in.gov.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree